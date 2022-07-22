New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Amid criticism from the Congress over the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday alleged that the party is 'dismissive' of attempts to galvanise patriotism in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "Congress party does not have any agenda at hand, no agenda, no issue, no business in their hands. That's why they're raising irrelevant issues which are detrimental to the national interest."

"Instead of playing a supporting role to do any honour to the country, they will always be dismissive of any attempts or steps to galvanise patriotism or nationalism in the country. Congress party is completely bankrupt," he added.

To strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to hoist or display the tricolour at their homes between August 13 and 15 stating that this movement will deepen our connect with the national flag.

"One nation, one identity- Our Tiranga! In the 75th year of our independence, let's bring our National Flag home, proudly fly it from 13th to 15th August and show the world we are one! HarGharTiranga," the Ministry of Culture tweeted.'

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is an initiative by the Ministry of Culture to mark celebrations for India's 75th year of Independence.

As part of the campaign, citizens will be encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their homes during August 13-15.

The initiative will inspire the public to hoist the national flag in their homes. The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people.

Ministry of Culture is Nodal Agency for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and Ministry will seek help from State Governments to mobilize all resources, housing, and urban development departments and local bodies including municipal bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions for furthering the goals of the campaign.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said July 22 has special relevance in India's history as on this day in 1947 the National Flag was adopted.

"This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between August 13 and 15. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag," he said.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday called upon countrymen to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by hoisting the tricolour from their homes.

Shah appealed to citizens to hoist the tricolour from their homes from August 13 to 15. (ANI)

