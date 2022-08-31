New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the party shall keep its promise of providing five lakh jobs to youths in Himachal Pradesh as also Rs 1,500 per month to women and restore the pension scheme in the hill state if voted to power.

Gandhi, who is abroad along with her mother, took to social media to say that the Congress will take a pledge to resolve the problems of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Assembly elections in the hill state are slated later this year and the Congress is gearing up to wrest power from the BJP. The party has brought out a "Sankalp patra" listing out its poll promises ahead of elections.

"Congress pledge in Devbhoomi #HimachalKaSankalp. Old pension scheme restored. Rs 1500 per month to women. Free electricity up to 300 units. 5 lakh jobs for youth. Rs 680 crore start-up fund. Like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, we will keep our promises. Together we will take Himachal forward again," Gandhi said on Twitter.

In another post on Facebook, he said, "Resolving the problems of people of Himachal Pradesh is now the 'guarantee' of the Congress party."

"The Congress party always talks on the issues of public welfare and their development and in this 'guarantee card' also we have explored issues of the people of Himachal Pradesh by going from village to village, talked to local people and listened to their problems and have then prepared this 'Guarantee Card' while finding solutions.

"In this, mainly 10 things are being guaranteed by the Congress party. Old pension scheme, Rs 1500 for women, 300 units of free electricity, 5 lakh jobs, fair prices for crops and fruits, Rs 680 crore start-up fund, mobile clinics, English medium schools and the Congress government will buy 10 liters of milk from locals owning cows and buffaloes and cowdung for Rs 2 a kilo," he said, while listing pout the promises made to people of the state ahead of assembly elections.

"In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, we fulfilled the promises we had made to the people. In the coming times, in whichever state our government will be formed, we will fulfill our promises. Read this guarantee card carefully, think about your future and make a wise decision. The people of Himachal and the Congress party together will take Himachal Pradesh forward again," Gandhi said, using the hashtag "#HimachalKaSankalp".

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said in a tweet, "Congress party is dedicating 10 guarantees related to the real issues of the people of 'Devbhoomi' Himachal. The people of the state want that there should be concrete talk on these issues. The Congress party takes a pledge to work on the issues of the people and develop the state."

