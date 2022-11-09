Shimla, Nov 9 (PTI) The Congress will organise "Vijay Ashirwaad'' rallies in all 68 assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh on the last day of campaigning on Thursday with the participation of star campaigners, party leaders said.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting on Sormour and take part in door-to-door campaigning in the state capital.

Congress candidates in each constituency will start their rally by paying obeisance at local temples and seeking the blessings of local deities.

Party leaders said all Congress candidates will hold such rallies in all assembly segments and star campaigners will also participate

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on the last day of campaigning address a public meeting in Sataun in Shillai of Sirmour district of the state in favour of the Congress candidate.

She will later hold a "Jan Sampark" programme starting from Mall road to Lakkar bazaar where she will meet people as part of the door-to-door campaign.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh which goes to the polls on November 12.

