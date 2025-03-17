New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Congress Party will hold a meeting of the General Secretaries and State Incharges of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) at Indira Bhawan in Delhi on Tuesday, March 18, party sources said.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at around 5 PM.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the meeting, which will also be attended by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Another AICC meeting is scheduled to take place in Gujarat's Ahmedabad next month.

Recently, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal reviewed the preparations for the AICC meeting scheduled to be held on April 8-9. He also visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial in the city and paid homage to India's first Union Home Minister.

"As part of the visit to review preparations for our AICC Meeting scheduled April 8-9, visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial in Ahmedabad and paid homage to Sardar Patel, our great freedom fighter and stalwart Congressman who has forever been our guiding light," Venugopal posted on X.

According to a press release issued by the Congress, the Ahmedabad AICC meet will bring together AICC delegates from across the nation to deliberate on the challenges posed by the "anti-people policies" and the "relentless attack" on the Constitution and its values by the BJP while charting the party's future course of action.

The session will begin on April 8 with an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, followed by the AICC Delegates' meeting on April 9.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over both meetings, which will be attended by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, all Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, national office bearers, senior party leaders, and other AICC delegates, said the Congress.

This AICC session is being convened as a continuation of the resolutions adopted at the Belagavi Extended CWC meeting (Nava Satyagraha Baithak), which commemorated the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency at the 1924 INC session.

"Recognising the urgent need to preserve, protect, and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, and the Constitution, it was decided that between 26th January 2025 and 26th January 2026, the Indian National Congress will launch a massive, nationwide public outreach campaign called the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra, along with an AICC session in Gujarat, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, reaffirming our commitment to his ideals of truth, non-violence, and justice," said Venugopal in a statement on February 23. (ANI)

