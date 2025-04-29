New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): In a mark of solidarity with the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that he will not celebrate his birthday on May 3 this year.

Condemning the "cowardly" terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed several innocent lives, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot declared that he would forgo celebrations for his upcoming birthday as a tribute to the victims and their grieving families.

Calling for a humanitarian response, he urged his supporters to refrain from any celebratory events.

In a post on X, Ashok Gehlot posted, "The cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam has deeply saddened all of us. For those who went there to spend a pleasant time with their families, this trip has given them a lifetime of sorrow. Even today, the mind shudders at the thought of the state of mind of those families whose relatives were killed in front of them. In such a situation, I have decided not to celebrate my birthday on May 3 this year."

"I appeal to all my fans and workers that if you have proposed any program on this day, keep a humanitarian approach, limit it to blood donation camps and service work. Apart from this, do not celebrate any other kind of event. This is my humble tribute to all those departed souls and a symbol of solidarity with their families. The entire nation stands with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," his post read.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and three service chiefs.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

Government sources said the Prime Minister affirmed that it is India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. The sources said PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

They said that PM Modi stated that the Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

The meeting, chaired by PM Modi on Tuesday, was attended by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, PM on Monday. The meeting came a day after Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan briefed the Defence Minister on some decisions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

The government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for any action taken by the government against the perpetrators of the terror attack.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

