Mumbai, April 29: President Droupadi Murmu approved the appointment of Justice BR Gavai as the next Chief Justice of India today, April 29. Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai will take oath of office on May 14 as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal confirmed the news of Justice BR Gavai's appointment. While Justice Gavai will take oath as the 52nd CJI on May 14, let's know more about Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai.

Who Is Justice BR Gavai?

Justice BR Gavai will succeed incumbent CJI, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who will retire on May 13. Currently, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai serves as a judge of the Supreme Court. He will assume his new role as the new Chief Justice of India, effective May 14, a day after Justice Khanna's tenure ends. On becoming the 52nd CJI, Justice Gavai would become the second CJI from the Scheduled Caste community, after Justice KG Balakrishnan, who retired as CJI in 2010. According to the Supreme Court's official website, Justice BR Gavai (Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai) was born on November 24, 1960, in Amravati. He joined the bar on March 16, 1985. BR Gavai Appointed New CJI: President Droupadi Murmu Approves Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai’s Appoinment As 52nd Chief Justice of India, To Take Oath of Office on May 14.

BR Gavai Practiced Law at Bombay High Court

Justice BR Gavai started his legal career under the late Bar Raja S. Bhonsale, who served as Advocate General and a Judge of the High Court until 1987. From 1987 to 1990, Justice Gavai practiced law independently at the Bombay High Court. Post 1990, Justice BR Gavai practiced law before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. Did you know that Justice Gavai, who practiced in Constitutional Law and Administrative Law, was the Standing Counsel for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Amravati Municipal Corporation, and Amravati University? Pegasus Row: What’s Wrong if Country Using Spyware Against Terrorists? Supreme Court Asks.

After becoming a permanent judge of the Bombay High Court on November 12, 2005, Justice BR Gavai was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019. He will be retiring on November 23, 2025. It is worth noting that Justice BR Gavai's name was recommended by CJI Khanna to the central government on April 16, as per protocol.

