New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday paid tributes to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, with Rahul Gandhi saying that the brave soldiers had showed indomitable courage to raise the flag of India's victory.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

"Showing indomitable courage, our brave soldiers raised the flag of India's victory in the Kargil war. The army with its valour and bravery never allowed the tricolour to be harmed," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Tributes to every fighter who laid down his life for the country," the former Congress chief said.

Paying tributes, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Salute to all the soldiers who protected the pride and glory of the tricolour with their valour and bravery in the Kargil war."

"My heartfelt tribute to all the soldiers and army officers who died in the war. The nation will always be indebted to your sacrifice," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress on its official Twitter handle said that on this day, 23 years ago, the Indian Army won over Pakistan in the Kargil War ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh.

"Today and everyday, we salute our brave jawans who put their lives on the line to defend Bharat Mata," the party said.

