Most of the states of the country are receiving monsoon rains. While the monsoon entered first in the southern states, it has now arrived in the states of North India, after which the period of heavy rains is continuing. Even though no state has been put on a red or an orange alert for July 26th, heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Gujarat region, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Telangana.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and East Madhya Pradesh till July 26. In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, isolated heavy rainfall might occur on July 26 and July 27.

Isolated light rains may be seen for the next two days. This is because Monsoon trough has shifted to the south of its normal position. Weather Forecast: Week Long Wet Spell Likely Over Odisha, Bihar; Rainfall Activity Likely to Increase Over Himachal, Uttarakhand

Once again, after 2 days, a trough will once again shift northward and third day onward, the trough will be running across the Indo Gangetic Plains wherein rains will once again pick up across Uttar Pradesh. Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Mumbai and Thane Till July 13; Skymet Says, '3-Digit Rainfall Possible Between July 11 and 14'

The state of Gujarat will soon be spared from the excruciating wet spell for good about 10 days or even more. Moderate showers are still expected over some parts of north and central Gujarat for the next 48 hours and soften thereafter. The entire state is expected to have a breather from 27th July onward and extend to the 1st week of August. However, cloudy skies with light rain in many places will continue, restricting the heat factor over most parts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2022 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).