New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that the Indian National Congress (INC) has submitted names of four MPs for the government's proposed delegations to foreign countries to explain India's stance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

In a post on social media platform X, Ramesh said, "Yesterday morning, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju spoke with the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The INC was asked to submit names of 4 MPs for the delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan."

He added, "By noon yesterday, May 16th, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs giving the following names on behalf of the INC: Shri Anand Sharma, former Union Cabinet Minister; Shri Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader, INC in Lok Sabha; Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain, MP, Rajya Sabha; and Shri Raja Brar, MP, Lok Sabha.

Curiously, the name of Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is missing from the list that Jairam Ramesh says the Congress submitted to the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

The Minister, Kire Rijiju however named Tharoor in the list of 7 MPs who would represent India at world forums where they would brief world leaders on Operation Sindoor.

The other members who will lead delegations are: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

Rijiju said that India stands united, and seven all-party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, "In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero tolerance to terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences."

Tharoor has also accepted the government's proposal saying, "When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting."

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

The parliamentarians' groups are likely to visit several key world capitals, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists. (ANI)

