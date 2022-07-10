Margao (Goa) [India], July 10 (ANI): Congress MLA Aleixo Sequeira on Sunday said that as many as seven MLAs have been a part of the meeting at a hotel in Goa's Margao, amid rumours of a split in the Goa Congress.

Asserting that he cannot vouch for anybody but himself, the Congress MLA said, "I was not called by the high command, only here for the courtesy meeting. Rumours (about MLAs leaving for BJP) are all over, what is to be done. I can vouch for myself, can't say for anybody else."

Amid rumours that some Congress MLAs may cross over to the ruling BJP, Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Tawadkar cancelled the notification announcing elections for the post of Deputy Speaker.

The order withdrawing notification of election for the post of Deputy Speaker was withdrawn on Sunday morning. The election was scheduled to be held on July 12 during the upcoming monsoon Assembly session.

Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman has said that the notification issued on July 8 under Rule 308 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Goa Legislative Assembly stands withdrawn.

"Hence the notice of nomination for election of deputy speaker issued under 9(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Goa Legislative Assembly stands withdrawn also," the order read.

"All the Hon'ble members may note the same. No nomination shall be accepted for the aforesaid Election," it added.

The two-week-long Assembly session is scheduled to begin on Monday.

The withdrawal came amidst rife rumours claiming that a group of Congress MLAs may split to join the BJP. There was no formal confirmation even as the Congress MLAs held a series of meetings in the Margao town on Sunday.

Accusing the ruling party of spreading rumours about a split in Congress, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar said that all the MLAs are together and they have refused any possibility of a split.

Amidst the said rumours of Congress leaders joining the BJP, the incharge of the All India Congress Committee of Goa, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "Yesterday we had a Congress Legislative Party meeting in Goa. All the MLAs of the Congress party are intact but BJP is trying to poach our MLAs and intimidate them. But all the MLAs are intact."

Goa Congress' Michael Lobo also confirmed that the said claims were false.

"These are all rumours. There's nothing as such. Assembly (session) is starting and one rumour has to be spread by somebody or the other. I have not been told, if I am told I'll tell you first," he said.

In the Goa Assembly elections held earlier this year, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats. (ANI)

