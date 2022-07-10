Lakhs of central government employees are eagerly awaiting the next round of DA hike announcement as this is July. If recent reports are to be believed, central employees and pensioners are in for a significant rise in payout as the figure for this time’s revision is being put at 5 percent.

The All-India Consumer Price Index, which determines the figure for DA and Dearness Relief (DR) hikes, for May indicates a higher-than-expected increase. Some reports have also suggested a 6 percent hike may be on the cards. 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Hike in Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees Likely in July; Check Details Here

A 6 percent hike would take the DA figure for central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission to 40 percent. Reports suggest that the announcement could be made by the end of the month around July 31. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government To Take Big Decision on Fitment Factor Soon, Minimum Pay To Increase to Rs 26,000

Central government employees are given DA hikes twice every year to counter the effects of rising cost of living. While the first DA hike of the year comes in January, the other comes in July.

The news about the 18-month-old Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears has picked up momentum once more. According to recent rumors, the issue of the 18-month DA arrears from January 2020 to June 2021 may be discussed soon. Employees of the Central Government shouldn't give up on receiving the Rs 1.5 lakh in pending arrears in their accounts all at once. The pay band and organizational structure of the employees would determine the amount of DA arrears.

