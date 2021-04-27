Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Congress workers held a protest and "ransacked" the office of Storia Foods in Mumbai on Tuesday over the company's recent advertisement allegedly mocking Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress workers, who were not wearing masks in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols, raised 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad', 'Sonia Gandhi zindabad' sogans. They were carrying also party flags. Police also reached the spot.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya told ANI that Congress members can take legal action over their objections but they should not have "threatened people".

He asked if Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take action against Congress workers for flouting COVID-19 guidelines and demanded their immediate arrest.

"There is no problem with the objection concerning Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the advertisement. Take legal action. But how can you beat and threaten people? This is not done. There is a lockdown. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray uses foul language for the Opposition. Now, will he take action on it?" Somaiya asked.

He alleged that Shiv Sena workers had earlier beaten a retired Navy officer for sharing a cartoon.

"Since the Thackeray government came to power, there has been anarchy. Now the Mumbai Congress President has said he is proud of his party workers for burning the materials and records of an advertisement company. I would like to ask Chief Minister Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil why action has not been taken? They should be arrested immediately," added Somaiya.

BJP MP Manoj Kotak told ANI that if Congress has objections they can seek withdrawal of advertisement through proper mechanism. He accused Congress of intolerance.

"If you have objections, you can demand that the company withdraw the advertisement. There are mechanisms for that. But ransacking the office and causing violence is not acceptable. Congress does not have any tolerance. When Congress uses bad language against the top BJP leadership including the Prime Minister they do not think twice." (ANI)

