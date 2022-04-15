Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Thursday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the communal violence that recently took place in Khargone district including other places across the country.

On April 10, several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector, police said.

"BJP and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM played a crucial role in Khargone communal violence. They deliberately want to create an atmosphere of tension in India. It has been 75 years of Independence, but BJP is still doing Hindu-Muslim," Verma told reporters.

Slamming the BJP over spreading 'religious differences', the former minister also said that the party never talks about real issues and problems faced by the general public in the country.

"From the very beginning, they are indirectly telling people to forget about employment opportunities, development, inflation and other such issues. They only want people to remember their religion," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, senior Congress leader and former Madya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh also blamed the BJP-led state government for the Khargone violence saying that communal tension is being used as a weapon by the party.

After the violence in Raisen and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state has taken strict action against the people involved in the violence and the local district administration got into action mode.

Several houses and shops were demolished near Mohan Talkies, in the Khaskhas Badi area, the Aurangpura area and Talaab Chowk, including some illegal sites near Ganesh Temple in Khargone.

After the miscreants set four houses on fire, the administration imposed a curfew in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, and Motipura areas. (ANI)

