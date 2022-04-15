New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday.

Christians across the world commemorate the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday, a day of sorrow and penance for them.

"We remember the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ today on Good Friday. His ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for several people," the prime minister tweeted.

