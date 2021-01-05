Ahmedabad, Jan 5 (PTI) A three-day "Samanvay Baithak" or coordination meet of top leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organizations started in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat on Tuesday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP president J P Nadda are among those attending the meet on the campus of Karnavati University at Uvarsad village.

The ongoing campaign to collect donations from people for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be discussed among other issues at the meet, a senior Sangh leader had said.

"Around 150 top office-bearers of RSS and its sister organizations including BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh will discuss various issues during this meet," said Gujarat RSS spokesperson Vijay Thakar on Tuesday.

Delegates from 25-odd organisations will take part in the meet, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar had told reporters on Monday.

RSS general secretary Suresh `Bhaiyyaji' Joshi and top leaders of the All India Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, VHP are participating, he said.

Such coordination meetings are held twice every year.

The door-to-door campaign to collect donations for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is one of the topics to be discussed in the three-day meet, Kumar had said.

Besides current issues, discussions will also be held on increasing awareness among people about Indian lifestyle and Yoga, food habits, importance of family values, Swadeshi and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he had said.

