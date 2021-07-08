Bhopal, Jul 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 26 fresh COVID-19 cases, which pushed its infection tally to 7,90,096, health officials said.

The state's fatality count reached 9,023 with four deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 47 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count in Madhya Pradesh to 7,80,657, they said.

Bhopal and Indore reported 10 and five new cases respectively. With this, the caseload in Indore reached 1,52,902, while that in Bhopal rose to 1,23,203.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 416.

Out of the 52 districts in the state, 43 did not record a single new case in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

With 76,394 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has reached 1.27 crore.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,90,096, new cases 26, death toll 9,023, recoveries 7,80,657, active cases 416, number of tests done so far 1,27,31,932.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)