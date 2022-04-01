Thane, Apr 1 (PTI) With the addition of 16 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,08,785, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

Since nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,880.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent at present, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count is 1,63,591, while the death toll stood at 3,407, another official said.

