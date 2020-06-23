New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) COVID-19 cases in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the two other federal forces of NSG and NDRF have shot up to over 2,900 with 85 new infections being reported on Tuesday, an official data said.

These forces, as per the latest data accessed by PTI, have recorded 23 deaths due to the pandemic.

Also Read | Five New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Mumbai's Dharavi Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

The CAPFs are the Central Reserve Police Force, the Border Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Central Industrial Security Force, and the Sashastra Seema Bal.

As per the data, till Tuesday, a total of 2,981 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the CAPFs, the counter-terrorist force NSG, and the federal contingency force NDRF.

Also Read | Amit Shah Says 'Large Part of COVID-19 Care Centre With 10,000-beds in Delhi To be Operational By June 26'.

The highest of 910 cases have been reported in the CRPF, followed by 791 in the BSF, 653 in the CISF and 281 in the ITBP.

The NSG has a total of 68 cases, while the NDRF has 152.

Of the total positive cases, only 1,148 personnel are under treatment while 1,810 have recovered, the data showed.

Eighty-five fresh cases were reported in these forces on Tuesday, with the highest of 31 in the BSF, followed by 29 in the CISF, 15 in the CRPF, six in the NDRF, three in the ITBP and one in the SSB.

Test reports of over 840 personnel are awaited, the data stated.

These forces have reported 23 deaths from the disease till now.

The CRPF and the CISF have recorded seven fatalities each, while five deaths were reported in the BSF and two each in the ITBP and the SSB.

These central forces, with a combined strength of around 10 lakh personnel, render a variety of security duties, law and order management, border guarding, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations, and disaster rescue and relief under the command of the Union home ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)