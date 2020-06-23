Chief Minister Vijay Rupani arrives at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad for #RathYatra, to be held inside temple premises. Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani arrives at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad for #RathYatra, to be held inside temple premises. pic.twitter.com/911BVjebW4— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020 Odisha: Preparations underway for #RathYatra at Puri Jagannath Temple. Supreme Court yesterday granted permission to hold the annual chariot festival this year amid #COVID19 pandemic. No more than 500 people will be allowed to pull the chariots as per SC's order. Odisha: Preparations underway for #RathYatra at Puri Jagannath Temple. Supreme Court yesterday granted permission to hold the annual chariot festival this year amid #COVID19 pandemic. No more than 500 people will be allowed to pull the chariots as per SC's order. pic.twitter.com/q9stqdPitO— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Mumbai, June 23:Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's decision to allow the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri amid the coronavirus pandemic. No more than 500 people will be allowed to pull the chariots as per SC's order.

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's health has improved and he has been shifted to a general ward from the intensive care unit (ICU) of Max Hospital, his office said on Monday. His condition improved after he was administered plasma therapy on Saturday.

Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani joined the elite club of world's 10 richest people, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In the list of world's 10 richest people, Mukesh Ambani now holds the ninth position. Ambani is the only Asian featured in the list of world's 10 wealthiest people.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Moscow on Monday evening on a three-day visit. The Defence Minister will hold talks on ways to further deepen the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership. He will also attend the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow.

