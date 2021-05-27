Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) Rajasthan on Thursday recorded 85 deaths due to COVID-19 as 3,454 people tested positive for the infection, taking the total number of fatality toll and positive cases to 8,103 and 9,31,200.

Jaipur reported the highest number of 20 deaths followed by Udaipur (8) and Kota (6), the state's health bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, a maximum of 775 was reported from Jaipur while 229 and 212 persons tested positive in Jodhpur and Alwar respectively.

A total of 8,51,998 persons have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 71,099.

