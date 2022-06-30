New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Delhi recorded 865 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and zero fatality, according to data shared by the health department here on Thursday.

With the fresh infections, Delhi's case tally climbed to 19,34,874. The death toll stood at 26,261.

The city on Wednesday had logged 1,109 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality, according to the health department.

The fresh cases were detected out of 19,435 tests conducted the previous day.

On Tuesday, Delhi had recorded 874 fresh COVID-19 cases and four fatalities due to the infection, while the positivity rate was at 5.18 per cent.

