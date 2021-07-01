New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Delhi recorded four more COVID-19-related deaths and 91 new cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, according to the Health department.

The national capital had recorded 94 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent and six fatalities on Wednesday.

As many as 111 more patients have recovered from the disease in the city, as the recoveries again outnumbered the new cases.

Delhi had recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent and four more deaths on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases on Thursday, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 14,34,281, and the death toll stands at 24,981, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent.

On Monday, the city had recorded 59 cases of the infection, the lowest single-day rise this year, and two deaths.

On Sunday, Delhi had reported 89 cases and four deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent.

The infection rate, which had risen to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has fallen below 0.20 per cent now.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that swept the country, claiming a large number of lives.

Daily cases and deaths in the city began spiralling upwards from April 19 onwards. According to official data, over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths were recorded on April 20 and 448 deaths on May 3.

Thursday's bulletin said a total of 76,468 tests, including 53,649 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, were conducted in the city on Wednesday, while the rest were rapid antigen tests.

The number of active cases decreased to 1,357 from 1,379 on Wednesday.

As many as 14,07,943 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the city so far, it said.

The number of patients under home isolation dropped to 314 from 329 a day ago, while the number of containment zones fell to 1,349 from 1,599 the previous day, the bulletin said.

Out of 17,670 beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the city, 937 are occupied, it said.

As many as 1,46,161 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 24,392 people were administered the second dose.

Nearly 79,00,147 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the national capital till now, including 18,05,761 who have received both jabs.

