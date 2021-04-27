Panaji (Goa) [India], April 27 (ANI): The Goa government on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for people who are in home isolation due to COVID-19.

According to an official notice issued by the state government people are advised to stay indoors in an independent room with a separate washroom as far as possible till report is available. It also requested them to check temperature a minimum of three times per day and also to check SPO2 (Oxygen saturation through Pulse-oxymeter) thrice a day.

The SOPs included an advise of six minute walk atleast twice a day.

"Check SPO2 and note the reading. Take a walk after this for 6 mins at normal pace inside the room itself, and recheck/ reading on pulse-oxymeter. Any drop in reading of 4 points and more (For example if previous SPO2 was 94 and post walk test it comes to 90, i.e difference of 4 or more) kindly contact nearest Primary Health Centre or Hospital," the notification read.

"Following medications are to be taken only if patient turns symptomatic. Paracetamol 500 miligram only if fever (With a gap of 6 hours; Not more than 4 times per day). Doxycycline 100 miligram one tablate twice daily for 5 days (1 hour before breakfast and dinner) with a full glass of water while sitting or standing. To prevent throat irritation, do not lay down right after taking this medicine," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state has reported 2,321 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

