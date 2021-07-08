Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported 10 coronavirus-related fatalities, raising the pandemic toll to 9,525, while 55 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,69,148 in the state, according to a bulletin.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include two each from Gurugram and Bhiwani districts.

Six fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Bhiwani while five each from Nuh, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Gurugram districts.

The number of active case in the state stands at 1,034, according to the bulletin.

The COVID-19 recovery count has reached 7,58,589 in Haryana and the state has a recovery rate of 98.63 per cent, it said.

