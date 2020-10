Amaravati, Oct 23 (PTI): Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 tally crossed the eight lakh mark on Friday but the infections declining trend was clearly evident as the last lakh cases came in a longer span of 23 days.

A record 80,238 samples were tested in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, turning out 3,765 fresh cases of the pandemic and taking the cumulative to 8,00,684.

Also, 4,281 patients got cured while 20 more succumbed, the latest bulletin said.

The state now has 31,721 active cases after 7,62,419 recoveries and 6,544 deaths, it said.

Andhra Pradesh is only the second state to log over eight lakh COVID-19 cases after Maharashtra which has recorded more than 16 lakh infections.

The total infection count of Andhra Pradesh crossed the seven-lakh mark on October 1, taking 14 days to rise from six lakh. It had breached five lakh cases on September 17 after reaching the first one lakh on July 27.

The state so far tested 74.28 lakh samples for the infection, at the rate of 1,39,101 per million, with an overall positivity rate of 10.78 per cent.

