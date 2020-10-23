Hyundai, the South Korean auto manufacturer seems to have removed the Xcent sub-compact sedan from it's official India website. In India, Hyundai replaced the Xcent sedan with the all-new Aura, which went official this year in January. But, it went on to supply the car for fleet operators. Now, the company reportedly has taken down the car from the official website. However, the Xcent Prime dedicated to the taxi market is still available. 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift BS6 Officially Goes on Sale; India Prices Start at Rs 9.3 Lakh.

The Hyundai Xcent sedan was made available in both petrol and diesel options. The petrol unit was a 1.2-litre powerhouse while the diesel unit was a 1.2-litre motor. The former developed 82 BHP and 114 Nm and the latter churned 74 BHP and 190 Nm. Transmission option included a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai has a dedicated product lineup under the brand name 'Prime'. Equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit, the car is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. It comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Also, the company offers the car with an electronic speed limit of 80 kmph.

