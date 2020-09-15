Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 15 (ANI): Keeping the constant rise of COVID-19 cases in mind, the Uttarkhand government on Tuesday requested the Centre to provide 10 thousand oxygen cylinders.

These cylinders will be kept at the COVID care centres in the State so that they do not have to face a paucity of oxygen in the coming days.

Also Read | India’s Economy to Contract by 9% in FY21, Says ADB.

According to the State Health Secretary, Amit Negi, there is an availability of 60-70 thousand cubic meters of oxygen in Uttarakhand but the State has put forth this demand to be ready for any situation in the coming days.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, Uttarakhand has 10,374 active COVID-19 cases, 22,213 cured, and discharged patients. 429 deaths have occurred due to the infection in the State. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Kills Neighbour in Bid to Snatch His Gold Chain in Thane District, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)