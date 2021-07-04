Lucknow, July 3 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday met family members of some eminent people in Lucknow, who lost their lives to COVID-19.

The Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow visited the residences of journalist Subhash Mishra, MLA Suresh Srivastava, former mahanagar unit president Pradeep Bhargava and Mayo hospital's former chairperson KN Singh -- who died during the pandemic, a press release said.

He also met public representatives, intellectuals, officials and workers of various social organisations, heard their problems and assured them that their issues would be resolved soon.

Ministers, MLAs and senior officials including Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Law Minister Brijesh Pathak, Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh, Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia among others met Singh in the capital.

He is scheduled to leave for Kanpur on Monday morning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)