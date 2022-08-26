Prayagraj (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has observed that the transport of cowhide does not amount to the contravention of provisions of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

The observation was made by Justice Mohammad Aslam On August 17 allowing a criminal revision application filed by Manjeet Tanwar against a November 11, 2021, order of the chief judicial magistrate, Agra, rejecting the release of a vehicle allegedly used to transport cowhide.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Doctors at Century Hospital Remove 150 Maggots From 50-Year-Old Woman's Nose.

On March 24, 2021, acting on information that a truckload of cowhide was being transported from Rajasthan's Dhaulpur to Agra, the police stopped the vehicle near Saiyan and seized it.

The High Court held that since transportation of cowhide is not specifically prohibited under the UP Cow Slaughter Act, the special magistrate, Agra, has the jurisdiction to decide over the release of the vehicle in question.

Also Read | Amit Shah Asks Security Forces to Make Border, LoC ‘Impregnable’ for Peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.

It directed the chief judicial magistrate, Agra, to pass appropriate order on the release application of the applicant within a month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)