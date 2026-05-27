India News | CPI(M) Workers Protest in Kannur Following ED Raid on Pinarayi Vijayan's Residence

Kannur (Keralam) [India], May 27 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers staged a protest in Kannur on Wednesday following Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches at multiple premises in Kerala, including the residence of former Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, in connection with the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case.

Party workers gathered outside Vijayan's residence in Kannur and raised slogans against the central agency, protesting the raids conducted earlier in the day.

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Including Vijayan's residence, ED conducted searches at 10 premises in Keralam in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case.

Officials said the raids are underway from early Wednesday, covering all the locations based on specific inputs against the accused linked to the controversial CMRL financial transactions case that had rocked Keralam politics during the tenure of Vijayan.

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ED's action comes a day after the Keralam High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the agency's investigation into the CMRL case. The ED is probing the case after registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Though the case does not directly involve Vijayan, the controversy had acquired massive political significance after allegations surfaced that CMRL had made questionable payments to Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, an IT firm owned by Veena Thaikkandiyil, the daughter of Vijayan.

The allegations regarding monthly payments made by CMRL to Exalogic without corresponding services had triggered a fierce political storm in Kerala, with the Opposition repeatedly targeting Vijayan and accusing his family of benefiting from dubious financial dealings.

The issue had remained one of the most politically sensitive controversies faced by the Vijayan government.

CMRL and its officials had approached the High Court seeking to quash the ED proceedings, arguing that the agency lacked jurisdiction as no scheduled offence under the PMLA was made out in the case.

Apart from the ED probe, the case is also being investigated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)