New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The CPWD is making a significant contribution to governance through the ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project which includes construction of a new parliament building, Vice President Enclave and Common Central Secretariat, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event on the 168th foundation day of the Central Public Works Department, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said that India is witnessing an urban renaissance.

The CPWD, which comes under the HUA ministry, has been executing the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. The project also includes construction of a new PMO and prime minister's residence.

Puri said that the CPWD has steered important public works over the years, and has become a leading enterprise in the field of construction management.

The CPWD developed the National Capital Region in New Delhi with the execution of projects such as Rashtrapati Bhawan, North and South Block, and Parliament House, among other equally iconic projects, he said.

"Even today, it (CPWD) is making a significant contribution to governance through the rejuvenation of the Central Vista project, with the development of the New Parliament Building, VP Enclave, and Common Central Secretariat," he said.

Speaking at the event, HUA Secretary Manoj Joshi said that the agency should also focus on quality contractors and new technology.

Last week, Puri had said that the redevelopment project of the Central Vista Avenue, stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, would be completed by July 18.

He had said some minor works are currently being carried out at one or two underpasses, which are likely to be completed soon.

