The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur has released the preliminary answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 today, July 12. The AP EAMCET 2022 answer key for the engineering stream has been uploaded on the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Along with the preliminary keys, the JNTU has also released the candidates response sheets.

It is to be noted that the answer key for the Agriculture Stream will be released on 13 July at 9:00 am. With the help of the Andhra Pradesh EAPCET provisional answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their marks to get an idea of their probable score. NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Date and Time Announced: NTA to Release Hall Ticket Tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

Steps to download the AP EAMCET answer key:

Go to the official web portal at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to AP EAPCET answer key link.

Choose the answer key for the subject.

The AP EAPCET answer key will appear on your screen.

Print the EAPCET answer key for future use.

The deadline to raise objections against the AP EAPCET Engineering answer key is 5 pm on 14 July while for the Agriculture stream, it is 9 am on 15 July.

AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses and was held as an online computer-based test (CBT). AP EAMCET 2022 was held on July 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, and 12.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) administers the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2022 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).