Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, has been conferred with the 'Bharat Incubator Award 2025' at the 4th Bharat Entrepreneurship Summit held at the NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi, according to an official press release.

The Bharat Entrepreneurship Summit is a flagship event every year organised by the Entrepreneurs Association of India (EAI). This national-level recognition highlights the IIIM incubator's outstanding contributions towards fostering innovation, supporting startups, and promoting entrepreneurship in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Zabeer Ahmed, Director of CSIR-IIIM and Chairman of IIIM-TBI, expressed his pride in the institute's tireless efforts and added that CSIR-IIIM is relentlessly working round the clock to support startups in key sectors such as agri-tech, nutrition, healthcare, Phyto pharma, Aroma and Biotechnology etc.

"This award stands as a strong validation of our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and accelerating economic growth in the Jammu and Kashmir region" he said.

Ahmed credited the achievement to the visionary leadership of Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Science and Technology and Vice President CSIR. He noted that the startup revolution in India has gained significant momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the 'Start-up India, Stand-up India' initiative.

"Changing mindsets and utilising local resources are the keys to startup success in Jammu & Kashmir," Ahmed emphasised.

Earlier during the ceremony, Saurabh Saran, Sr. Principal Scientist, CSIR-IIIM and Principal Investigator of IIIM-TBI, highlighted that CSIR-IIIM currently operates three incubation centres (i) BioNEST Incubator at CSIR-IIIM, Jammu (ii) BioNEST Incubator at Industrial Biotech Park, Kathua & (iii) Atal Incubation Centre at IIIM Branch, Srinagar.

He informed us that under the able guidance of Zabeer Ahmed, Director of IIIM, together, these centres have supported over 125 startups, with more than 20 successfully launching products into the market. Saran also shared the vision of TBI focus on thematic areas such as the Aroma Mission, Phytopharmaceuticals, and livelihood-linked innovations.

The event was graced by Chief Guest and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Other dignitaries included Manoj Kumar Singh, Ex-Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, and senior members of EAI including Arun Kumar Sharma, Amitabh Verma, Vikas Preetam, and Abhishek Kumar, President, EAI.

The Bharat Entrepreneurship Summit 2025 served as a pioneering platform to foster collaboration and innovation among entrepreneurs across India. The summit focuses on economic empowerment through entrepreneurship, especially for youth, farmers, and women.

CSIR-IIIM Technology Business Incubator expressed sincere gratitude to the Entrepreneurs Association of India (EAI) for this national recognition and reaffirms its dedication to advancing science-led entrepreneurship and social progress and actively fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem that promotes sustainable economic growth and generates new opportunities across the J&K region. (ANI)

