New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Home Ministry has advised total suspension of fishing operations over the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea and northeast Arabian Sea till June 15 in the wake of extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy'.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm over east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 8 am on Monday about 320 km southwest of Porbandar, 360 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 440 km south of Jakhau Port, 440 km south-southwest of Naliya and 620 km south of Karachi (Pakistan).

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Sounds Poll Bugle With Five 'Tested' Promises.

In an advisory on Monday, the ministry asked Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra governments to keep a close watch on the situation in the wake of the severe cyclonic storm and take appropriate precautionary measures. It called for judicious regulation of offshore and onshore activities.

The advisory, which has also been sent to the Chief Secretaries of Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, said that district authorities should be asked to monitor the situation in their areas.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Residential School Incharge Arrested After Minor Girl Student's Death in Shivamogga.

The advisory from the Home Ministry's Disaster Management Division issued a warning to fishermen (Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts) and offshore and onshore industries and suggested action.

It said fishermen out at sea should return to coast.

It called for necessary precautions from ports along the West coast and said movement in motor boats and small ships off these coasts should be avoided.

The advisory said people in affected areas should remain indoors and naval base operations may maintain necessary precautions.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat in view of "Biparjoy" over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea.

An IMD release mentioned of storm surge warning in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Morbi districts of Gujarat and said storm surge of about 2 -3 m above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate the low lying areas of the districts during the time of landfall.

"Damage expected over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh and Rajkot districts of Gujarat on June 15. Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Some damage to Pucca houses. Potential threat from flying objects," it said.

The India Meteorological Department said the cyclone is very likely to move nearly northward till June 14 morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

The weather office also cautioned about bending and uprooting of power and communication poles.

It said there may be major damage to "kutcha and pucca roads," flooding of escape routes. minor disruption of railways and overhead power lines and signalling systems.

"Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down of bushy trees like mango. Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings," it said and added that visibility may be severely affected due to salt spray.

Fishermen have also been issued advisory for next five days. Those out at open sea are advised to return to the coast.

IMD said that along and Gujarat coast, squally wind speed could reach 45-55 km per hour gusting to 65 kmph on June 12 and become 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from June 13 to evening of June 14.

"Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph very likely to prevail from 14th June evening and becoming 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph from June 15 morning for subsequent 12 hours," it said.

The weather office said squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph very likely to prevail along and off the remaining districts Saurashtra coast on June 14 and 15.It said sea conditions likely to be rough to very rough till June 14 evening and high to phenomenal thereafter till June 15 noon. The sea conditions are expected to improve after June 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)