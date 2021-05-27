Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 27 (ANI): At least 3 persons have lost their lives in Odisha when Cyclone Yaas made landfall, while Baitarani river has crossed danger level at Anandpur and Akhuapada, informed an official on Thursday.According to Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena, the cyclone has now moved out of the state.

"Death count stands at 3. In last 24 hours, state witnessed heavy rainfall. Baitarani river has crossed danger level at Anandpur and Akhuapada. As of now, no village has been affected in Baitarani flood," Jena said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed that power supply be restored to at least 80 percent of affected consumers in the next 24 hours.

He also announced seven-day relief for all families of 128 marooned villages of the Cyclone Yaas-affected districts and congratulated all the Panchayat representatives, district administrations, community organisations, and the police for their excellent work in evacuation. (ANI)

