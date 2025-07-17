Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Daikin Airconditioning India on Thursday inaugurated its new office in Chandigarh, and said it plans to accelerate expansion in Punjab and Haryana to increase market presence.

The company's chairman and managing director Kanwal Jeet Jawa said Daikin has invested around Rs 2,800 crore in India.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Blames BJP of Carrying Out Fake Propaganda on Rohingya Infiltration in West Bengal, Says They Are Doing This to Strike Out Names of Genuine Voters From Voters' List.

"With India experiencing strong and sustained growth, we are poised to accelerate our expansion across Punjab, Chandigrh, Jammu and Haryana, adopting a more aggressive approach to strengthen our market presence," Jawa said.

The company has come a long way when it sold 30,000 room air-conditioners in 2010 to crossing 2 million room ACs last year.

Also Read | New EPFO Withdrawal Rules Coming: Centre May Allow PF Withdrawal After 10 Years of Service, Proposal Under Review to Aid Early Retirees and Career Shifters.

The company's new office here will house departments such as all product sales, service, technical support and other support functions that will act as an enabler for both channel partners and customers, the company officials said here.

Kuldeepak Virmani, Senior Vice President and Executive Director, Daikin India, said in the current quarter, the company has sold roughly 6.25 lakh units. The full year target is 2.5 million (25 lakh) units, he added.

Daikin is also setting standards in energy efficiency, Jawa told reporters here.

"With India demonstrating a robust upward growth and business trajectory, we have plans to get aggressive in our approach across Punjab and Haryana and the new office is a key step towards strengthening Daikin's endeavour to capture significant market share.

"... Daikin takes a major step forward in strengthening its leadership in the industry, catering to the growing demand for cutting-edge, eco-friendly air-conditioning solutions," Jawa said.

"More than just increasing capacity, our investment reflects our long-term vision--to drive excellence, foster strategic partnerships, and contribute to India's evolving industrial landscape, ensuring shared success for all stakeholders," he said.

Jawa said, "We are the largest investor in the country, as far as air-conditioning is concerned. We have three Research and Development Centres".

Daikin India, a subsidiary of Japan's Daikin Industries, a global leader in the manufacturing of commercial-use and residential air conditioning systems, already has an AI-IOT centre at Hyderabad, which is a global centre.

Daikin India recently inaugurated its third R&D centre in India at Neemrana, Rajasthan. "Our factories in India include air-handling units, for chillers, room air-conditioners. A year-and-a-half back, we expanded our activity into Sri City, Andhra Pradesh," he said.

"Be it government buildings, private sector buildings, top hotels, airports, we have done air-conditioning in them," he added.

Jawa said the company has made investments worth Rs 2800 crore in India. "We are also working on skill enhancement in a very big way," he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)