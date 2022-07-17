New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Since there is no such thing as having enough of mangoes, an ongoing food festival here has whipped up a special menu comprising delicacies made of the 'king of fruits' -- from starters to desserts.

"Dawat-e-Aam", held here at The GT Road, Connaught Place, is the go-to place for all the mango lovers in the national capital waiting to make the most of this soon to be over mango season.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Accuses In-Laws of Kidnapping His Wife Over Love Marriage in Banaskantha, FIR Lodged.

The menu, adding a splash of tropical flair to all its offerings, starts with an assortment of cocktails and mocktails including 'Aamras', 'Aam Ka Panna', 'Mango Tequila Sunrise', 'Mango martini', and the special concoction of 'Ambarsaria' -- made of fresh mango, kesar badam juice, fresh mint and lemon juice topped with Sprite.

"We have gone overboard with our mango recipes to offer many varieties from starters to the main course and desserts and the drinks, crafted specifically for mango lovers. We have used both raw and ripe mangoes and tried to be innovative but made sure that mango taste is not overpowering," said Naresh Kotwal, executive chef at The GT Road.

Also Read | Margaret Alva, Ex-Union Minister To Be Opposition's Joint Candidate for Vice-Presidential Poll.

Among the starters, according to the chef, 'Mango Cheese Pizza' is the most in demand, followed by 'Aam Kasundi Paneer Tikka' and 'Aam aur Aloo ki Tikki'.

'Mango Cabbage', 'Raw Mango Kachumber' and 'Mango Lachha' are among the array of choices for the salad enthusiasts.

The star dishes in main-course, which include several lip-smacking preparations, are 'Kacche Aam ki Daal' and 'Aam Chicken Curry'.

A total of five varieties of mangoes, ranging from 'Chaunsa' to 'Denga', are used in the making of this finger-licking spread.

"Both vegetarians and non-vegetarians should be equally happy at the festival. Mango lovers will enjoy this menu and our efforts to present the King of fruits in new and delicious avatars," said Kotwal.

Lastly, the expansive dessert section -- including a host of decadent treats such as 'Mango Phirni', 'Mango Burfi', Mango Kulfi', 'Mango Cheese Cake' and 'Mango Banana Custard' -- makes sure that the visitors finish the meal on a sweet note.

The feast goes off the table on July 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)