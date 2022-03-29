New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Thursday to discuss the Covid situation in the national capital in the backdrop of the Centre's advise earlier this month to states and UTs to consider discontinuing containment measures in view of the sharp decline in the fresh cases.

Last month, the DDMA lifted all Covid restrictions in the wake of significant improvement in the Covid situation in the city.

However, wearing of masks in public places, including buses and metro trains continued.

The DDMA meeting to be held at 3.30 pm on March 31 will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and senior officials and expert members are expected to attend the meeting.

The meeting, apart from the prevailing Covid situation, will also review vaccination programme, said a notice issued on Monday.

With the rise in number of Covid cases in December last year due to Omicron variant, the Delhi government imposed several restrictions.

The restrictions were lifted gradually when the situation normalised and finally all curbs were removed from February 28.

Delhi on Monday reported 90 new COVID-19 cases and no fresh death due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.53 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Delhi had on Sunday reported 71 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent, and one death.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

