Bilaspur/Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): At least fifteen people were killed in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district after a private bus was struck by landslide. The accident took place in Jhanduta Subdivision in Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said 15 people have lost their lives in the tragic accident. He said around 18 people have been rescued from the site and three of them have been admitted to AIIMS Bilaspur.

Agnihotri said he will visit to spot to take stock of the situation.

"Fifteen people have lost their lives in the private bus accident in Bilaspur. It has been reported that around 25-30 people were on board the bus. I am going to the spot," Agnihotri told ANI.

The incident occurred when the private bus, carrying passengers through the hilly stretch, was suddenly struck by falling debris following heavy rains in the region. Local administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, PM Modi said the injured would be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound grief over the tragic accident and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"The state government stands firmly with the affected families in this hour of distress and will provide every possible assistance," he said.

The Chief Minister also prayed for the peace of the departed souls and instructed the district administration to expedite relief and rescue operations. He directed officials to ensure that all the injured are immediately taken to hospitals for treatment and provided with full medical care.

Sukhu, who is monitoring the situation from Shimla, is in touch with the Bilaspur district administration. He has also asked authorities to provide timely updates on rescue efforts and relief measures.

Officials said heavy machinery had been deployed at the site, and efforts were on to clear the debris amid difficult terrain and intermittent rainfall. (ANI)

