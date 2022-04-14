Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Two people undergoing treatment for injuries sustained when an overloaded jeep fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Udaipur district died on Thursday, taking the toll in the accident to seven, police said.

The accident took place near Nandeshwar Mahadev temple under the Nai police station limits on Wednesday night.

Thirteen people were hospitalised with injuries after the accident, and two of them died during treatment, the police said.

