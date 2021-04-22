New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he was deeply grieved by the demise of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan.

Khan passed away Wednesday at the age of 96. He had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"Deeply grieved by the demise of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Maulana Wahiduddin made significant contribution to peace, harmony and reforms in the society. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers," President Kovind tweeted.

