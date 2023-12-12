Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would be the chief guest and Reviewing Officer of the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) to be held at the Air Force Academy on the city outskirts on December 17.

The CGP of 212 Officers' Course at AFA, Dundigal here, would be held to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets from various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF), a defence release said on Tuesday.

"The Hon'ble Raksha Mantri would be the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer (RO) of the CGP," it said.

During the function, the RO will confer the 'President's Commission' on graduating trainees, it said.

The ceremony includes presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets' to Flight Cadets, officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, as well as those from friendly foreign countries.

The award of 'Wings' and 'Brevets' is a significant milestone in every military aviator's career and is the culmination of a demanding period of training, it said.

The Flight Cadet from flying branch standing First in the order-of-merit will be awarded Chief of the Air Staff, 'Sword of Honour' and the 'President's Plaque' for excelling in overall training.

The Cadet also has the privilege of commanding the parade.

The RO will also present the President's Plaque to the trainee standing First in the overall order-of-merit from amongst the ground duty branches.

The parade will be followed by a flypast and aerobatic display by the Pilatus PC-7 training aircraft. The display will also include an aerobatic show by the Su-30, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and a synchronous aerobatic display by the Sarang helicopter display team, the release added.

