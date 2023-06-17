New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): A motorist in Delhi's Lala Lajpat Rai Marg area ended up in hospital with critical injuries allegedly after the two-wheeler he was riding on was hit by a car on Friday night.

The four-wheeler overturned reportedly after hitting the motorist near Defence Colony Petrol Pump on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, the police said.

Pictures of the flipped car were circulated on social media after the incident.

According to officials, the victim's scooter was allegedly hit by a car in the Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. The motorist sustained a head injury and was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre after the incident.

The visuals of the flipped car showed heavy damage inflicted upon the vehicle. However, the exact reason behind the accident was not ascertained.

"The car driver has been nabbed and further action will be taken against him," the police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

