New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered two cases and conducted searches at two locations as part of a probe into a postal recruitment scam involving Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) and Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) jobs based on forged documents in Himachal Pradesh.

These cases are in addition to two cases earlier registered by CBI, involving allegations of obtaining these jobs by producing forged educational documents.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Eats Lunch with MPs at Parliament Canteen (Watch Video).

CBI registered a case against two accused, including Gramin Dak Sevak/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) of District Hamirpur and Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and other unidentified persons, for providing jobs by presenting forged educational qualification-related documents.

It is alleged that the accused obtained fake educational qualification documents and also used them to get selected as Gramin Dak Sevak/Assistant Branch Postmaster in the Postal Department of Himachal Pradesh. They allegedly received salaries wrongly and thus caused a loss to the postal department.

Also Read | Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Demands India's Highest Civilian Award for Shiv Sena Founder.

Searches were conducted at two places on the premises of both the accused, located in Bhiwani and Hisar (Haryana) and some objectionable documents were recovered.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)