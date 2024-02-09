New Delhi, February 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch with some MPs belonging to different parties at the Parliament canteen on Friday. BJD leader Sasmit Patra, RSP leader N K Premachandran, TDP's K Ram Mohan Naidu, BSP's Ritesh Pandey and some BJP leaders, including Union minister L Murugan and Heena Gavit, were with Modi as they had lunch together. PM Modi MP Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Madhya Pradesh on February 11 To Dedicate Projects Worth Rs 7,500 Crore.

Parliament's Winter session ends on Saturday. It is the last session of Parliament before the Lok Sabha elections, expected in April-May.