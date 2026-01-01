New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday led New Year 2026 greetings, extending her wishes to the people of the national capital and reaffirming her government's commitment to development and progress.

"Wishing all Delhites a very Happy New Year 2026! May this year bring prosperity, progress, and development to Delhi. Together, we will work to make Delhi a better, more developed city," Rekha Gupta said while addressing the media on Thursday morning.

Marking the beginning of 2026, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi to convey New Year greetings, reflecting the long-standing tradition of senior constitutional functionaries exchanging wishes. Sharing the moment on X, the Vice President said he was "delighted to meet our Honourable President Droupadi Murmu Ji today at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi and convey my heartiest New Year 2026 greetings."

President Droupadi Murmu also addressed the nation and Indians living abroad, describing the New Year as a time for renewed energy, introspection and positive change. In her message on X, she urged citizens to strengthen their commitment to national development, social harmony and environmental protection. "May the year 2026 bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to all of you and reinvigorate our resolve to build a strong and bright India," the President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation, wishing everyone an excellent 2026 filled with good health and prosperity. He expressed hope that people's efforts would succeed and prayed for peace, happiness, and harmony in society.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also took to X to wish citizens a happy New Year, hoping that 2026 would bring good health, happiness and success to all.

Across India, the New Year was welcomed with fireworks, prayers, and public gatherings, as cities, hill towns, and religious centres hosted celebrations, with people ushering in 2026 alongside family and friends. (ANI)

