Ruckus in MCD House as BJP and AAP councillors hold protest against each other. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): A ruckus broke out soon after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings began on Wednesday, with both AAP and BJP councillors chanting slogans and climbing onto tables.

Ruckus erupted in MCD House as BJP and AAP councillors protested against each other. Councillors tore agenda papers, climbed onto tables, and chanted slogans.

Congress councillors also held protests, carrying posters that read, 'The Constitution is our identity; stop killing the Constitution.'

The members were seen waving torn documents and shouting slogans, disrupting the proceedings of the House.

The House proceedings were called today to finalise the budget for 2024-25 and the next financial year, 2025-26.

A day earlier, chaos had also erupted in the MCD house proceedings.

Earlier on March 6, AAP MLA Gopal Rai said that the party's top leader discussed with the AAP MCD councillors how to fulfil their role in MCD amid the new atmosphere.

"Today, we held a meeting with councillors. We spoke to them and took their review. We discussed how we could fulfil our role in MCD amid the new atmosphere. People have elected them. They will continue their work in their respective wards; discussions were held on that," Rai said.

On March 3, Leader of Opposition of MCD Raja Iqbal Singh criticised AAP after initiating discussion on the Revised Budget Estimates 2024-25 and Budget Estimates 2025-26 in the special meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi; amid slogans raised by AAP councillors raise slogans in protest. (ANI)

