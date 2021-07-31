New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): A Delhi Court has granted anticipatory bail to two accused in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, observing that complainant said that she has no objection to granting relief to the accused persons if they do not cause any disturbance to her and her family.

Tis Hazari Court's Additional Sessions Judge Deepali Sharma granted anticipatory bail to Dheeraj Wadhwa and Vinind Wadhwa asking them to furnish a personal and surety bond of Rs 35,000 each.

The court also imposed various conditions against the accused including not fleeing from justice and joining the investigation whenever required.

A case was filed against two men by a girl in June 2021. Accused counsel Ravi Drall told the court that the client has been implicated in a false case after an altercation took place between both parties regarding the pending civil dispute between them.

After lodging the FIR they made a settlement for their properties, the court observed.

The court noted that perusal of the record reveals that in her statement recorded under section 164 Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr P.C.), the victim has not supported the allegations against the accused persons.

"The parties have appeared before the court and stated the matter that stands between them and the victim has stated that she has no objection to the grant of anticipatory bail as long as the applicants/ accused persons do not cause any disturbance to the victim, complainant or the family members. Considering the aforesaid facts and circumstances, and without commenting upon the merits of the case, it is ordered that in the event of arrest, the applicants/accused persons Dheeraj Wadhwa and Vinind Wadhwa may be released on bail," the court said. (ANI)

