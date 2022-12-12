New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday granted a week's interim bail to student activist Umar Khalid in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

Khalid was granted bail for attending his sister's marriage. He has to surrender on December 30.

Also Read | Avenfield Case | A Session of the Party, Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Has … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

He had sought an interim bail of two weeks for attending the marriage.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court granted Khalid bail for a period of one week, starting December 23.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: How Long Can We Keep Ashish Mishra in Custody? Supreme Court Asks Uttar Pradesh Government.

He has to surrender on December 30. The marriage function is on December 28.

The detailed order is awaited.

During the arguments on November 6, Khalid's counsel senior advocate Tridip Pais had assured the court that he would not talk to the media or give any interview if granted interim for the wedding of his sister.

He also said that he would abide by any condition imposed by the court, including providing his live location.

It was earlier submitted by the Delhi police that Khalid's release on interim bail may lead to unrest.

Delhi police had submitted a report filed in Karkardooma Court opposing the interim bail plea moved on Khalid's behalf.

The senior advocate also referred to the cases where interim bail was granted to the accused under UAPA. He also referred to the case of Siddique Kappan where an interim bail was granted by the Supreme court imposing the condition of no interaction with media. The same condition may be imposed in this case as well.

Pais said, "Siddique Kappan was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. A condition was imposed. Please see the condition put -- the same condition may be put on my client. During his (Khalid's) visit, he shall not give any media interviews. Not media public persons... Agreed I won't. Only family and relatives."

The counsel also referred to the case of co-accused Ishrat Jahan who was granted 10 days interim bail for her own marriage.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad opposed the bail plea. He said that in the case of Siddique Kappan, interim bail was granted by the Supreme court and other judgements cited don't apply to Umar Khalid's case.

SPP submitted that here we are in a situation where his bail has been rejected. So far as Siddique Kappan is concerned, it was by Supreme Court... if it is passed by this court, then they will say freedom of expression will be agitated. Tomorrow everybody will say."

Delhi police had filed a status report on the interim bail plea. The fact of wedding has been verified by the police.

The report filed by the Delhi police has strongly opposed the grant of interim bail despite the verification of the fact of his sister's marriage.

Police have said that the allegations against the accused are serious. and he may spread misinformation during the period of interim bail by using social media which cannot be prevented and is likely to cause unrest in society.

"He also may influence the witness," the police said.

It is also stated that the regular bail plea was dismissed by this court. Later in, the appeal against the order was also dismissed by the division bench of the Delhi High court.

Delhi police have said that the mother of Umar Khalid runs a boutique and his father is head of the Welfare Party of India. They are capable of making arrangements for the marriage of his sister.

Umar Khalid is an accused in a case related to the alleged larger Conspiracy of the Delhi riots of February 2020. In the riots that occured in North East Delhi, 53 people died and around 700 were injured. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)