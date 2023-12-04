New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday denied interim bail to Benoy Babu, an official of liquor giant Pernod Ricard who was arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam also involving AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

Babu was earlier on interim bail for 4.5 months on medical grounds, claiming he was suffering from ailments related to a degenerating jaw bone and gum disease.

Special Judge M K Nagpal dismissed the application, saying it was not a fit case for granting interim bail on medical grounds.

The judge noted that in this case though initially bail was granted to some other accused on medical grounds and even extended by the higher courts for some time, their applications were later “dismissed with strong observations not only by the High Court, but also by this court, as it was felt that the process of law was being abused by moving such frequent applications and these co-accused were directed to take the desired treatment or even to undergo some surgeries from judicial custody, though from the private hospitals of their choice.”

“It cannot be ignored that the applicant is confined in custody in a serious case of money laundering and there are allegations that he was actively involved and directly associated with laundering the proceeds of crime generated through criminal activities,” the judge said.

Babu was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 10, 2022 and is currently in judicial custody.

The court also noted that his regular bail application is pending for hearing before the Supreme Court.

The judge, however, allowed him to seek treatment from any private doctor or hospital of his choice in Delhi-NCR.

“Keeping in view the entirety of facts and circumstances and also drawing a balance between the constitutional right of the applicant to get the best treatment of his choice, he is being permitted to take treatment from any private doctor or hospital of his choice situated in Delhi or Delhi-NCR area and jail authorities are being directed to ensure that he shall be taken to the said doctor/ hospital as per appointment(s),” the judge said.

The judge said all expenses incurred on private treatment of the applicant, including those on transportation and security, shall be paid by him or his family.

